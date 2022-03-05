Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Up 161.0% in February

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ICNC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of Iconic Sports Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

