Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 155.4% from the January 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ KRBP opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRBP. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

