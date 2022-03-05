Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) versus Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Critical Analysis

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -187.93% -21.98% -16.14% Fairfax Financial 12.85% 18.07% 4.15%

Lemonade has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lemonade and Fairfax Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00 Fairfax Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

Lemonade currently has a consensus target price of $44.13, suggesting a potential upside of 125.82%. Fairfax Financial has a consensus target price of $721.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.55%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and Fairfax Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $128.40 million 9.38 -$241.30 million ($3.93) -4.97 Fairfax Financial $26.47 billion 0.44 $3.40 billion $122.24 3.79

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairfax Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Lemonade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

