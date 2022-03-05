Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

