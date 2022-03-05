Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $62.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

