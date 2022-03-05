StockNews.com Downgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Hold

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

