Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
EBF stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $492.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $22.24.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.
Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
