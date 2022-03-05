Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

EBF stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $492.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ennis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ennis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ennis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 137.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.