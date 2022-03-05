DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

XRAY stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after purchasing an additional 733,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

