SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $72.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.28.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.