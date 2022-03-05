Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $5,944,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,141 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after acquiring an additional 230,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

