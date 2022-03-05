William Blair Downgrades ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONTF. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $614.10 million and a PE ratio of -71.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $57.97.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in ON24 by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 2,767,001 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth about $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,929,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth about $20,910,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $15,524,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

