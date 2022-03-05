Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Lion Electric Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

LEV stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

