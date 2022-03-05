Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Lion Electric Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
