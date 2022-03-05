First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.07.

FN opened at C$39.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.89. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$39.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

