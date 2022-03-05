Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.90.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $302.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.55 and a 200 day moving average of $334.25. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

