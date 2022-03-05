Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.53). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.45), with a volume of 677,848 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.99. The stock has a market cap of £209.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In other news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($131,490.67).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

