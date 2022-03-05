BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.46

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.46 ($3.36) and traded as high as GBX 315.93 ($4.24). BBA Aviation shares last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.22), with a volume of 4,341,842 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 314.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32.
BBA Aviation Company Profile (LON:BBA)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for BBA Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.