Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

GOLF stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

