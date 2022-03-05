Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Coterra Energy Call Options (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 74,491 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,817 call options.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.22.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,941 shares of company stock worth $3,831,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.