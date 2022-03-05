Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €84.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.41 ($98.21).

Shares of HFG opened at €37.58 ($42.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HelloFresh has a one year low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a one year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

