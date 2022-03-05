GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.81 ($48.10).

Shares of G1A opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €42.81 and a 200 day moving average of €42.23.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

