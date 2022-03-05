Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Shares Down 1.1%

Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 2.11 and last traded at 2.26. Approximately 6,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNDJF)

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.