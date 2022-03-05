Ares Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 56,555 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,613% compared to the average volume of 3,302 put options.

ARCC opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $9,109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $375,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.