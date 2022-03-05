Allstate (LON:ALL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Allstate Corp (The) (LON:ALL – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54). 1,882,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,277,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.55).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £229.50 million and a P/E ratio of -66.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

