SVB Leerink Weighs in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 918,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 97,377 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.