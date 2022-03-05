Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $19.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $45.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $88.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $119.27 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,740.58.

BKNG stock opened at $1,985.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,421.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,371.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,963.71 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

