Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Carvana Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.86.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $103.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 2.36. Carvana has a 1-year low of $102.19 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $250.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.