Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.54 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.88.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $413.71 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $3,809,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.