Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Issued By Truist Financial

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Everi in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

EVRI opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Everi by 586.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 58.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 623,684 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Everi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after buying an additional 551,886 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

