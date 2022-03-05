Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.87.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$40.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$40.18. The company has a market cap of C$57.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.76.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$1,839,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

