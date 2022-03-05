NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) PT Raised to C$9.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.10 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.92.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$6.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 25.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.65. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.90 and a twelve month high of C$8.09.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.0402462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$757,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 914,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,333,135.08.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

