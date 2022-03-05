Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KXS. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.38.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$143.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 35,835.00. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$124.05 and a 1 year high of C$229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$180.83.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

