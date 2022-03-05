Freedom Bank of Virginia (FDVA) and The Competition Financial Analysis

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS: FDVA – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Freedom Bank of Virginia to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Bank of Virginia 25.99% N/A N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 22.97% 11.45% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Bank of Virginia $41.28 million $10.73 million 9.61 Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors $12.99 billion $2.74 billion 8.72

Freedom Bank of Virginia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Bank of Virginia. Freedom Bank of Virginia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Freedom Bank of Virginia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 1104 3238 2715 84 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 70.82%. Given Freedom Bank of Virginia’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freedom Bank of Virginia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Freedom Bank of Virginia competitors beat Freedom Bank of Virginia on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Freedom Bank of Virginia (Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

