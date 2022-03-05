Head-To-Head Contrast: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive and Global Digital Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 1 10 3 0 2.14 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus target price of $86.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Global Digital Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $17.42 billion 3.73 $2.17 billion $2.56 30.22 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 12.43% 308.71% 17.34% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -812.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Global Digital Solutions (Get Rating)

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

