Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after buying an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

