First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

FHN opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $3,723,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,136,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

