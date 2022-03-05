Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lazydays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Lazydays stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $214.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 178,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lazydays by 320.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 288.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lazydays by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 127.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 73,066 shares during the period.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

