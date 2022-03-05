Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $100.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.53.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a one year low of $72.91 and a one year high of $329.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Wix.com by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.