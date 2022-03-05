Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE GFI opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

