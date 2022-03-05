Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Solar, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Solar in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.77. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.