Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a C$14.50 price target for the company. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.08.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$11.61 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.16.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

