Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.
CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.30.
CNQ stock opened at C$75.04 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$35.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.99.
About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
