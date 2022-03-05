PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Stock Price Down 10.2%

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.
About PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY)
