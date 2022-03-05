PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Stock Price Down 10.2%

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

Get PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

About PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY)

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the manufacture and production of foods. It operates through the following segments: Noodles Division, Dairy Division, Food Seasonings Division, Snack Foods Division, Nutrition and Special Foods Division, and Beverages Division. The Noodles Division produces and markets instant bag noodles, cup noodles, egg noodles, and vermicelli.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.