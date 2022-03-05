Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ALTY opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

