Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
ALTY opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $13.92.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
