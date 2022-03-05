Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Up 84.4% in February

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the January 31st total of 856,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 121,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $447,002.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AGLE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

AGLE stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

