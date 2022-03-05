Reviewing Doma (NYSE:DOMA) & Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A -86.96% -22.12% Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47%

Doma has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma $558.04 million 1.40 -$113.06 million N/A N/A Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.69 $5.80 million ($0.15) -281.98

Argo Group International has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Doma and Argo Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doma presently has a consensus target price of $10.88, indicating a potential upside of 347.53%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Argo Group International beats Doma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

