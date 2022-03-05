Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for International Game Technology PLC Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for International Game Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Truist Financial also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

IGT opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,413,000 after buying an additional 955,108 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

