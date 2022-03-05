Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Merus Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

MRUS stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merus by 4,040.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.