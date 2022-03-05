Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

OLMA opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

