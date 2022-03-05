Raymond James Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$57.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC set a C$50.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.58.

TSE:IMO opened at C$58.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.33 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.05. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$28.63 and a 12-month high of C$58.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

