Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.52). 150,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 38,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.54).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.22. The stock has a market cap of £24.23 million and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Kinovo alerts:

Kinovo Company Profile (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.